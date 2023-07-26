Home

Video: Hyderabad Woman Found Homeless, Starving On Chicago Streets, Mother Appeals S Jaishankar For Help

The man asks her name and how she ended up homeless like this, but the disoriented woman seems having trouble remembering her own name at first.

New Delhi: A Hyderabad woman who had gone to the United States for higher studies was recently discovered living on the streets of Chicago, homeless and on the brink of starvation, after all her belongings were reportedly stolen. The woman, identified as Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, had gone to the US to pursue an MS degree from the TRINE University in Detroit, Michigan.

Syeda Lulu’s plight was brought to light by one Amjed Ullah Khan, the spokesman of a Telangana-based party, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT). Tweeting a video of the unfortunate woman, Khan wrote: “Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi from Hyd went to pursue MS from TRINE University, Detroit was found in a very bad condition in Chicago.”

He added that her mother, Syeda Wahaj Fatima, has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and asked for help to bring her daughter back to India.

Homeless and starving

In the video, the ill-fated woman, seemingly down on her luck, is seen with dishevelled hair, living on a street in Chicago with a few of her belongings on her side. The man asks her name and how she ended up homeless like this, but the disoriented woman seems having trouble remembering her own name at first.

Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi from Hyd went to persue MS from TRINE University, Detroit was found in a very bad condition in Chicago, her mother appealed @DrSJaishankar to bring back her daughter.@HelplinePBSK @IndiainChicago @IndianEmbassyUS @sushilrTOI @meaMADAD pic.twitter.com/GIhJGaBA7a — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) July 25, 2023

Asked about her health, the woman reveals that she had recently been to a hospital for treatment, but her health condition deteriorated further after some blood samples were taken from her body testing.

Lulu’s mother, in her letter to S Jaishankar narrated her daughter ordeal and revealed that she was battling depression, homeless and on the brink of starvation, after her belonging were stolen.

‘Please help my daughter’

“My daughter Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, a resident of Maula Ali in Telangana, went to pursue her Masters at TRINE University in Detroit during August 2021 and was often in touch with us. But, for the past two months, she has not been in touch with me and recently we came to know through two Hyderabad youths that my daughter is in depression and someone stole her belongings, which left her to starvation. My daughter was spotted on the roads of Chicago in the USA,” Syeda Fatima wrote in her letter.

The worried mother also appealed the Embassy of India in Washington DC and the Indian Consulate in Chicago for help in bringing back her daughter to India. She said the authorities can trace her daughter with the help of Mohammed Minhaj.

The post was also shared by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Khaleequr Rahman who tagged S Jaishankar and other concerned authorities in his tweet. “Ms.Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi from Hyd went to pursue MS from TRINE University, Detroit was found in a very bad condition in Chicago, IL. Her mother has appealed @DrSJaishankar to bring back her daughter. Would appreciate the immediate help. @HelplinePBSK @IndiainChicago @IndianEmbassyUS @sushilrTOI @meaMADAD,” Rahman wrote.

Ms.Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi from Hyd went to pursue MS from TRINE University, Detroit was found in a very bad condition in Chicago, IL. Her mother has appealed @DrSJaishankar to bring back her daughter. Would appreciate the immediate help. @HelplinePBSK @IndiainChicago… pic.twitter.com/dh4M4nPwxZ — Khaleequr Rahman (@Khaleeqrahman) July 25, 2023

Meanwhile, Consulate General of India in Chicago took cognizance of the post and wrote: ”We have just come to know about the case of Ms. Syed Lulu Minhaj from. Please DM to keep in touch.”

