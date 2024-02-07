Video: Indian Student From Hyderabad Brutally Attacked And Robbed In Chicago, Found Profusely Bleeding

Another Indian student faced a brutal attack in Chicago. Videos on social media showed victim Syed Mazahir Ali, bleeding profusely, recounting the harrowing ordeal.

Chicago: In yet another distressing incident, an Indian student faced a brutal attack in Chicago on Tuesday (local time). Victim, Syed Mazahir Ali, who hails from Hyderabad, is pursuing a master’s degree at Indiana Wesleyan University in Chicago. On February 4, he was attacked by armed robbers near his West Ridge apartment, according to a report in ABC7Chicago.

The Indian Consulate in Chicago has stated that it is in touch with Syed Mazahir Ali, as well as his wife in India.”Consulate is in touch with Syed Mazahir Ali and his wife in India, Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi and assured all possible assistance,” the Indian Consulate in Chicago wrote in a post on X.The Consulate has “also contacted the local authorities who are investigating the case.”

In a viral video, Ali can be heard saying that four people attacked him while he was going home. “I was carrying food back home when four people cornered me, kicked and punched me, and ran away with my phone. Please help me,” Ali said in the video. Meanwhile, another video circulating on social media, which appears to be CCTV footage of the incident, shows Ali being chased by three attackers on the streets of Chicago.

“There were punches on my eye, and they were hitting me with their legs on my face, on my ribs, on my back,” the report quoted Ali as saying. The robbers took his cellphone and wallet before fleeing the scene. .@DrSJaishankar Sir, One Syed Mazahir Ali from Hyderabad, Telangana pursuing Masters in IT from Indiana Weslay University was robbed & attacked on 4th Feb by four persons in Chicago, Since this attack Syed Mazahir Ali is under mental shock and is in need of help.Ask… pic.twitter.com/Cf2jeMAvPw — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) February 6, 2024

The Indian Consulate in Chicago has assured Ali and his family of all possible assistance during this difficult time. The Consulate’s prompt action in reaching out to the local authorities demonstrates their commitment to ensuring justice for Ali and preventing such incidents from recurring.

