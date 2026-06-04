Video: Ball of fire and collapsed roof, moment Iranian drone hits Kuwait airport

Footage has been released of an Iranian drone attack on Terminal 1 of Kuwait International Airport, which killed one Indian national and injured dozens.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/video-iranian-drone-struck-terminal-1-of-kuwait-international-airport-ball-of-fire-and-collapsed-roof-viral-moment-8435767/ Copy

Video: Ball of fire and collapsed roof, moment Iranian drone hits Kuwait airport (Pic: X)

Kuwait has released surveillance footage showing the moment an Iranian drone struck Terminal 1 of Kuwait International Airport. The attack killed one person, injured dozens of others, and caused significant damage to Kuwait’s aviation infrastructure. The deceased was an Indian citizen.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has denied targeting Kuwait airport, claiming the damage was caused by a malfunction in a US-made Patriot missile that went down after failing to intercept Iranian missiles.

Kuwait’s DGCA released the video

Footage of the attack was released on X by Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). It shows the initial moments and aftermath of a deadly attack , which officials have described as a brutal act of aggression by Iran. The clip shows a portion of the terminal’s roof collapsing after a missile struck the building.

The post accompanying the video read, “The initial moments of the Iranian drone attack that Kuwait International Airport Terminal 1 (T1) suffered on June 3, 2026, resulting in loss of life, serious injuries and significant material damage.”

Kuwait Blames Iranian Drone Attack for Airport Blast Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority has released footage of a powerful explosion at Kuwait International Airport, attributing the strike to “Iranian drone aggression.” The attack caused a fire, damaged the terminal, and… pic.twitter.com/utP1HFDJ39 — War Intel (@war_intell) June 4, 2026

Heavy damage to Kuwait airport

Iranian drones caused extensive damage to a passenger terminal at Kuwait’s main airport on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring at least 63 others and forcing the airport to be closed for a period of time.

This was the latest incident in an ongoing series of mutual attacks between Iran and the US. India’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that one of its citizens was killed and several others injured in the airport attack.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has said that it is in close coordination with the Kuwaiti authorities to provide all possible assistance and help to the affected families in India and those injured in the attack.

ALSO READ | US-Iran war to end soon? Marco Rubio gives massive update, says US army will not strike Iran, ‘Operation Epic Fury is…’

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday said that the United States will not remove sanctions on Iran in exchange for a full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, adding that any sanctions relief is conditioned on Iran giving up enriched uranium. The US military on Tuesday said that two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart en route, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were intercepted by US and Bahrain forces. The Central Command further added that Iran launched ballistic missiles aiming at regional neighbors, but all failed to strike the targets.