Honolulu: The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirmed on Wednesday that an eruption has commenced within Halema'uma'u crater in Kilauea volcano's summit, within Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park. Kilauea volcano, one of the most active volcanos on Earth, is erupting on Big Island in Hawaii, US.

Kilauea's volcano alert level has been elevated to 'warning' and the aviation color code raised to 'red' as this new eruption and associated hazards are evaluated. The activity is confined to Halema'uma'u and the hazards will be reassessed as the eruption progresses, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A video of the crater showed lava fountains covering the floor of the crater and billowing clouds of volcanic gas were rising into the air. The same area has been home to a large lava lake at various times throughout the volcano's eruptive past.

🚨#BREAKING: Kilauea is currently erupting on the Big Island of Hawaii 📌#kilauea l #Hawaii USGS has issued a red warning for Kilauea Hawaii as it currently erupting Impacts may Cause Volcanic toxic gases, falling rocks and earthquakes this is primarily near the crater pic.twitter.com/TcO6VkAQJA — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 30, 2021

The eruption is not in an area with homes and is entirely contained within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

“All signs indicate that it will stay within the crater,” said Ken Hon, the USGS scientist in charge of Hawaii Volcano Observatory. “We’re not seeing any indications that lava is moving into the lower part of the east rift zone where people live. Currently all the activity is within the park.”

Earlier Wednesday, officials said increased earthquake activity and ground swelling had been detected, and at that time raised the alert levels accordingly.

The Sun has set on the new eruption within Halemaʻumaʻu crater at Kīlauea’s summit. We’ll be back in the early morning with more posts here, but in the meantime, new images and other info will be posted throughout the night at https://t.co/Lm77CMQ2Tc. #KilaueaErupts #kilauea pic.twitter.com/olCDWes1F7 — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) September 30, 2021

Kilauea had a major eruption in 2018 that destroyed more than 700 homes and displaced thousands of residents. Before that eruption, the volcano had been slowly erupting for decades, but mostly not in densely populated residential areas.

Over four months in 2018, Kilauea spewed enough lava to fill 320,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools, burying an area more than half the size of Manhattan in up to 80 feet (24 meters) of now-hardened lava. The molten rock reduced landmarks, streets and neighborhoods to a vast field of blackened boulders and volcanic shard.

The same area of the volcano that began erupting Wednesday also erupted in December and lasted until May.

(With agency inputs)