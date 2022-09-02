New Delhi: Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, Argentina’s vice-president narrowly escaped assassination after a loaded handgun aimed at point-blank range at her failed to fire at the last moment. The attacker, a 35-year-old Brazilian man, has been taken into custody by the officials. He has been identified as Fernando André Sabag Montiel. The vice president, however, did not appear to have suffered any injury. Gina De Bai, a witness who was near the vice president during the incident, told The Associated Press she heard “the sound of the trigger being pulled.” She said she didn’t realize it was a handgun until the man was rushed by security personnel.Also Read - Shinzo Abe, Moammar Gadhafi And Other Political Assassinations This Century

Meanwhile, a video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. In the clip, a man can be seen holding a pistol inches from her head as she greeted supporters. The vice president ducks as people around the apparent gunman appear shocked at what is happening. Unverified video posted on social media shows the pistol almost touched Fernández’s face.

‼️JUST IN‼️ 🇧🇷❌🇦🇷Footage from another angle shows the moment when a Brazilian National named Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel pulled a gun and tried to assassinate Argentina’s left-wing Vice-President Cristina Kirchner — The gun notoriously failed on the last moment pic.twitter.com/JgmUlNuP2Q — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) September 2, 2022

NOTE: India.com can not verify the authenticity of the video

‘MOST SERIOUS EVENT SINCE ARGENTINA RETURNED TO DEMOCRACY’

The incident took place at 9 pm on Thursday when the vice president was greeting supporters outside her home in the Buenos Aires neighbourhood of Recoleta. “A man pointed a firearm at her head and pulled the trigger. Cristina is still alive because, for some reason yet to be confirmed, the gun … did not fire”, President Alberto Fernandez said in a televised address.

“This is the most serious event we have gone through since Argentina returned to democracy,” he added.