New Delhi: As Russian troops advanced towards Ukraine capital Kyiv, several harrowing videos of the conflict have emerged. One such is of a military vehicle running over a civilian car in Kyiv. In the video, the military tank was seen crashing the civilian car in a deserted street. The video opens with a car moving in the empty street while a military tank approaches from the other direction. Few seconds later, the military car runs over the car and smashes it.

The incident took place just 10 kms north of the Ukranian parliament building, Sky News reported. According to the report, the driver of the car had survived the crash.

Za sve one koji ne žele da vide šta Putin radi u Ukrajini. Ruski narod ne stoji iza ovoga. Ovo je Putinov lični rat. Na obraz medjunarodnoj zajednici koja ovo nemo posmatra.#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/aqfhpMuX9A — Balša Božović (@Balshone) February 25, 2022

The military vehicle seen in the video appeared to be a Strela-10 which is used both by Russian and Ukranian armies, The Sun reported.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces up fierce resistance to slow the advance of the larger and more powerful Russian military closing in on the capital, as the US and EU rushed ammunition and weapons to Kyiv and announced powerful new financial sanctions aimed at further isolating Moscow. Huge explosions lit up the predawn sky south of Kyiv early Sunday. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said one of the blasts was near the Zhuliany airport, and the mayor of Vasylkiv, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of the capital, said an oil depot was hit.

Terrified men, women and children sought safety inside and underground, and the government maintained a 39-hour curfew to keep people off the streets. More than 150,000 Ukrainians fled for Poland, Moldova and other neighboring countries, and the United Nations warned the number could grow to 4 million if fighting escalates.

(With inputs from AP)