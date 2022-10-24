New Delhi: A mini tornado hit the village of Bihucourt near the port of Calais in France, causing damage to few buildings in the areas. Videos of the moment the mini tornado made its landfall in the area had gone viral on social media.Also Read - Viral Video: Unusual Landspout Tornado Emerges in Canada Town, Leaves Netizens Baffled. Watch

The video footage showed a huge black cloud swirling up to form a tornado in Bihucourt. Several homes and infrastructures were damaged during the tornado storm, according to a report by news agency Reuters. Injuries have also been reported due to the tornado.

Video: Mini Tornado strikes northern France

Moment of the impact of the strong #tornado yesterday that hit the town #Bihucourt in Northern France, caused by a long-lived tornadic supercell. Video was taken by local resident Clèment Devulder (Link: https://t.co/EGTwl28C6a…)@KeraunosObs @pgroenemeijer @ReedTimmerAccu pic.twitter.com/vHK8urORLC — Unwetter-Freaks (@unwetterfreaks) October 24, 2022

le passage de la tornade en direct vidéo lol pic.twitter.com/78odjnlTs7 — qwerty (@m4oui) October 23, 2022

A significant tornado hit northern France today causing major damage as Western Europe gets slammed by a substantial severe weather outbreak. 🎥 Credit: Robin Gpic.twitter.com/O7kfjQt85m — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) October 23, 2022