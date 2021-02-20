New Delhi: A day after unveiling the names and detailed stories of four martyrs who died in the border confrontation with India in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in June 2020, China has released a video of the clashes on social media accusing the Indian Army of being aggressive and leading to the border faceoff. The video that features dozens of Indian and Chinese soldiers was released on a private news organisation in China. Also Read - After Over 8 Months, China Acknowledges Casualties in Galwan, Unveils Name And Details of 4 PLA Soldiers

The clip also comes ahead of the tenth round of talks between military commanders of India and China, scheduled to be held on Saturday (February 20) to discuss disengagement at other friction points. The talks are expected to start at 10 am at Moldo on the Chinese side. "Indian troops trespassed into Chinese side", alleged Chinese state media analyst Shen Shiwei in a tweet.

About the video:

The video shows a large group of Indian Army and Chinese PLA soldiers crossing a river in biting cold. A few of them are also seen pushing each other to go back. When dusk falls, Indian jawans and Chinese soldiers are seen standing on the edge of a cliff holding batons and shields.

Galwan clash: June 15, 2020

A total of 20 Indian jawans (including Colonel B Santosh Babu, the Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, and 19 soldiers) were martyred in the violent clashes which took place in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15 last year. The fatalities on June 15 were the first deaths in an India-China border clash since 1975. China has claimed that they have four casualties.

“Chen Hongjun, Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan, and Wang Zhuoran died a fierce struggle against ‘foreign troops’, Reuters reported yesterday citing Chinese media. The development came nearly 8 months after China refused to reveal details of soldiers who lost their lives in the faceoff.

Military Commanders Meeting Today, What to Expect

A meeting has been scheduled between India and China’s military delegates for the tenth round of talks to discuss disengagement at other friction points at Line of Actual Control. The Corps Commanders are likely to discuss other friction areas such as Hot Springs, Gogra and the 900 square-km Depsang plains.

After nine months of border standoff in eastern Ladakh, the two armies reached an agreement on disengagement in the North and South banks of Pangong Lake that mandates both sides to cease forward deployment of troops in a “phased, coordinated and verifiable” manner.