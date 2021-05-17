London: Four men have been arrested in connection with a video that showed antisemitic slurs being shouted from a car in north London. The video, posted on Twitter yesterday showed a convoy of cars adorned with Palestinian flags and a loudspeaker blasting out antisemitic slurs and threats against Jews. The convoy was passing through an area of north London with a large Jewish population. This comes amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinians in the Middle East, culminating in the worst violence since 2014. Also Read - Israel-Palestine Conflict: 42 Killed in Gaza in Deadliest Single-day Attack, Netanyahu Says Fight to go on | 10 Points

Condemning the incident, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that there was no place for anti-Semitism in society. “Ahead of Shavuot, I stand with Britain’s Jews, who should not have to endure the type of shameful racism we have seen today,” he said on Twitter.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called the incident “utterly disgusting”. “Anti-Semitism, misogyny and hate have no place on our streets or in our society. There must be consequences”, he stated.

In a statement, Scotland Yard confirmed the arrests and said that investigations are being carried out. “Officers investigating a video which appeared to show antisemitic abuse being shouted from a car in north London have made four arrests. Police received reports of people shouting antisemitic abuse from a car travelling within a convoy of vehicles … Inquiries were carried out and officers traced a car to the A40 in Hillingdon. The police helicopter was deployed and officers stopped the car at approximately 18:30hrs. Four men were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences. They were taken into custody at a west London police station where they remain”, it said.

On Saturday, scores of people took to streets in central London to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Protests were also held in Birmingham, Coventry, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh and other UK towns. Besides, a number of major US cities also witnessed pro-Palestinian protests, demanding an end to the escalating violence between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.