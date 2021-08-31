New Delhi: In a spine-chilling video shared on Tuesday by several journalists and what the Taliban claims is their official handle, a body dangled from a US military chopper, reportedly flying over Kandahar in Afghanistan. The tweets surfaced online hours after the US wrapped up a messy exit from Afghanistan around midnight, with the very last of its troops flying out in military aircraft.Also Read - Afghanistan Soil Should Not be Used for Terrorism: India to Taliban In Its First Formal Contact

The ‘Talib Times’, whose Twitter bio describes it as “the English language official account of Islamic Emirate Afghanistan” claimed that the chopper was “patrolling the city”, without once mentioning the body clearly hanging on a rope from the US Black Hawk. “Our Air Force! At this time, the Islamic Emirate’s air force helicopters are flying over Kandahar city and patrolling the city,” the tweet read. Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis: PM Modi Forms High-Level Group to Monitor Evolving Situation

Our Air Force!

At this time, the Islamic Emirate's air force helicopters are flying over Kandahar city and patrolling the city. pic.twitter.com/rlE6nUldZf — Talib Times (@TalibTimes) August 30, 2021

Republican senator Ted Cruz, sharing a thread on the video, said it summed up President Joe Biden’s Afghanistan catastrophe. “This horrifying image encapsulates Joe Biden’s Afghanistan catastrophe: The Taliban hanging a man from an American Blackhawk helicopter. Tragic. Unimaginable,” Cruz wrote. The politician shared the thread by a comic’s handle called Old Holborn, who tweeted: “Taliban hanging someone from a helicopter in Kandahar.”

This horrifying image encapsulates Joe Biden's Afghanistan catastrophe: The Taliban hanging a man from an American Blackhawk helicopter. Tragic. Unimaginable. https://t.co/zOvNM5UXUW — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 31, 2021

Meanwhile, many wondered whether it was a dummy or someone being lowered down to safety instead of a body.

Any way to confirm that is a actual person and not a dummy? — Bren 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@BrenZ_USA) August 30, 2021

America has ended its longest war in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday, hours after the final US evacuation plane flew out of Kabul airport amidst celebratory gunfire from the Taliban, leaving the country in disarray and its future uncertain under the rule of hardline Islamist militants. The last plane carrying US forces left Afghanistan on Monday around midnight, a day ahead of schedule, ending a 20-year war that left nearly 2,500 American troops dead and spanned four presidencies.

The C17 aircraft’s departure from Kabul’s international airport was the final chapter in a contentious military effort, which eventually saw the US handing Afghanistan back to the very Islamist militants it sought to root out when American troops entered the country in 2001. Celebratory gunfire and fireworks erupted across Kabul as Taliban fighters took control of the airport following the withdrawal, proclaiming full independence for Afghanistan.