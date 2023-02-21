Home

Video Of Vladimir Putin’s Restless Feet Movement Sparks Health Debate Again | Watch

A recent video of Putin's meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has added more fuel to the debate on Russian president's health condition.

In the video, Russian President Putin can be seen making unusual jittery feet movements. (File Photo)

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s body language, speech and leg movements have all been relentlessly scrutinised over the past few months as rumours of his deteriorating health condition continue to surface time and again. A recent video of Putin’s meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has added more fuel to the debate on Russian president’s health condition.

In the video, Russian President Putin can be seen making unusual jittery feet movements. A close-up video of the same was shared by Ukrainian Internal Affairs Advisor Anton Geraschchenko. “Putin’s feet during his meeting with Lukashenko. Is this Morse code?,” Geraschchenko posted.

Watch: Putin’s unusual leg movement during meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko

Putin – Lukashenko: “Thank you for agreeing to come – As if I couldn’t agree!”😊 Vladimir Putin met Alexander Lukashenko. The main statements of the President of 🇧🇾: – “Peace-loving” countries failed to suppress 🇷🇺 and 🇧🇾 sanctions, import substitution progresses⤵️ pic.twitter.com/gDgSefUBqs — ☭ Sama deZan..⚡️ (@Worchestra_) February 17, 2023

Putin’s feet during his meeting with Lukashenko. Is this Morse code? pic.twitter.com/eRmvSBDQOn — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 17, 2023

‘They have started the war’: Putin slams West amid Ukraine conflict

On Tuesday, Putin slammed the West for supplying arms and ammunition to Ukraine in his long-delayed state-of-the-nation address. “It’s they who have started the war. And we are using force to end it,” Putin said in a speech broadcast by all Russian state TV channels.

Putin has frequently justified his invasion of Ukraine by accusing Western countries of threatening Russia. They say nothing could be further from the truth, saying that Moscow’s forces attacked Ukraine unprovoked.

