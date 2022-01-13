Beijing: China has imposed several strict rules on its citizens under its “zero COVID policy, placing millions under quarantine even as Beijing prepares to host next month’s Winter Olympics. Videos from China surfaced on social media that show rows upon rows of metal boxes to house suspected COVID-19 patients and lines of buses taking people to quarantine camps.Also Read - China Forcing to Cancel Some Flights, Say US Airlines

People, including pregnant women, children, and the elderly, are being forced to stay in these crammed boxes furnished with a wooden bed and a toilet – for as long as two weeks – even if a single person tests positive in their locality, reported The Daily Mail. Also Read - Omicron Scare in China's Tianjin Close to Beijing Ahead of Winter Olympics

In several areas, residents were told just after midnight that they need to leave their homes and go to the quarantine centres, it said.

Mandatory track-and-trace apps in China mean close contacts are usually detected and quarantined quickly.

Around 20 million people are now confined to their homes in China and are banned from leaving their homes even to buy food, according to the report.

This comes days after the distressing case of a pregnant Chinese woman miscarrying after a strict lockdown delayed her access to medical treatment. The incident reignited debate over the limits of China’s zero-tolerance approach to COVID-19.

China, where the coronavirus was first detected in 2019, has a formula it calls “dynamic zero” for curbing outbreaks: strict lockdowns and immediate mass testing.

Unlike softer lockdowns elsewhere, people in China can be banned from leaving their buildings or forced to remain inside hotel rooms if they are considered high-risk contacts.

