Miami: A Red Air flight carrying 126 people caught fire after landing Tuesday at Miami International Airport when the front landing gear collapsed, but no serious injuries were reported, authorities said. The fire followed the collapse of that landing gear on a Red Air flight arriving from Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic, Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin said in an email to The Associated Press.Also Read - Air Force Plane Crashes in China's Hubei, Sets Several Houses on Fire

The MD-82 jetliner was carrying 126 people, and three of them were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, he added. Other passengers were being bussed from the plane to the terminal. Also Read - Nepal Plane Crash: All 22 Passengers Suspected Dead; 16 Bodies Recovered | As It Happened

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue posted on Twitter that fire crews had placed the fire under control and were mitigating fuel spillage. Also Read - China Recovers Both Black Boxes Of Crashed Plane: Report

The plane's landing gear collapsed and caught fire as the Red Air Flight came into Miami International Airport from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. #md82 #maddog #mcdonnelldouglas #accident #landinggears pic.twitter.com/N2jeYhCYoi — Aviation For Aviators (@Aviaforaviators) June 22, 2022

Video shows frantic moments passengers make their way out of RedAir flight 203 after landing gear collapse & fire at MIA…some use emergency chute ⁦@WPLGLocal10⁩ pic.twitter.com/LJKJtzLqnh — Janine Stanwood (@JanineStanwood) June 22, 2022

TV news images showed the plane appeared to have come to rest in grass beside a runway and that the aircraft and an area all around it were apparently doused with white firefighters’ chemicals. At least three firefighting vehicles were positioned nearby.

The airport was experience some flight delays Tuesday evening, airport officials said in a tweet, adding passengers were instructed to check with airlines for details. The tweet added that the collapse of the front landing gear in the nose of the aircraft appeared to be the cause of the fire.

The National Transportation Safety Board posted that a team would arrive at the airport by Wednesday to investigate the fire.

(With AP Inputs)