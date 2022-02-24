Kyiv: Powerful explosion heard in Ukraine capital Kyiv on Thursday soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on the neighboring country. Explosions were also reported in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol in Donetsk province, and in Belgorod Oblast in Russia. US-based BNO News showed video footage which showed huge flashes of light on the darkened horizon, part of a Russian attack on eastern Ukraine.Also Read - Ukraine Shuts Airports, Declares Some Airspace As 'Danger Areas' Amid Escalating Tensions With Russia

BREAKING: Massive explosions hit the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol pic.twitter.com/6q9rtel9pF — BNO News (@BNONews) February 24, 2022

Russia declares war on Ukraine

Russia's Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday. "I have made the decision of a military operation," he said in a televised address, news agency AFP reported. With Ukraine on edge in the midst of invasion fears, Kremlin earlier said that rebel leaders sought support against what was described as "aggression from the Ukrainian Armed Forces".

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, stressed that he tried to reach out to Putin, warning that Kremlin could “start a major war in Europe”.

UNSC urges Russia to stop invasion

Addressing the Emergency UN Security Council meeting, UN general secretary António Guterres said, “In recent past, situations with similar events and rumours had arisen. I thought nothing serious would come out of it, I was wrong. President Putin, stop your troops from invading Ukraine. Give peace a chance”.