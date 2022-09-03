Warsaw: A new video of an Indian being racially abused allegedly by an American in Poland has surfaced on social media. The abuser, who has not revealed his face in the entire video, was heard calling the Indian man a “parasite”, “invader”, and “genocider”. In the video, the man repeatedly asked the Indian to “go home” accusing him of “f****** up Europe. It is unclear in which city the video was shot but Twitter users have been tagging Warsaw police while commenting on it.Also Read - Heartbreaking! Scores of Birds Die, Their Nests Destroyed After Tree Gets Chopped Down in Kerala | Watch

The man, who said he was from America, filmed an Indian walking near a mall, repeatedly asking him why he was in Europe. Even as the Indian man repeatedly told him to stop recording him, the American man continued. “I am from America. And in America…there’s too many of you guys here. So why are you in Poland? Do you think you can just invade Poland? Why don’t you return to your own country?” the person behind the camera begins. Also Read - Video: Southwest Airlines Pilot Threatens To Cancel Flight After Passenger Shares Nude Pictures With Others

“Europeans want to know why you are coming to white man’s land to take off from our hard work. Why don’t you build your own country? Why are you being a parasite? You think its okay to invade? You are genociding with our race. You are an invader. Go home, invader. We don’t want you in Europe. Poland for Polish only. You are not Polish,” he said. Also Read - Viral Video: News Anchor Swallows Fly on Live TV, Netizens Can't Stop Laughing. Watch

Trigger Warning: Video contains profanity

Shameful display of racism directed towards an ethnic minority Indian in Poland 👇 pic.twitter.com/9kQBHBLWB8 — Wasiq Wasiq (@WasiqUK) September 2, 2022

The incident comes soon after four Indian-American women were harassed and racially abused in Texas while they were out for dinner and an Indian-American man faced slurs from a compatriot in California.

SHAMEFUL DISPLAY OF RACISM AGAINST INDIANS

Social media users condemned the “shameful display of racism” in the video. “Please identify this boorish and racist American citizen who is displaying his naked racism in Poland against people of Indian origin,” a Twitter user said, tagging the US ambassador in Poland.

“I wish to make an apology to the man who this ignorant racist is harassing,” another user wrote. “He does not represent Americans, Europeans nor the people of Poland that he claims to be his family’s homeland. Ignorance, bigotry, hatred knows no border.”

A third user tagged the Indian and American embassies while commenting on the video. “Extreme racist slurs were hurled at this Indian guy by an American citizen,” he wrote.

The authorities are yet to respond to the incident.