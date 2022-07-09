New Delhi: Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty was seen serving tea to reporters and photographers waiting outside their home in London after his resignation from the post. Sunak was the second among a group of Conservative politicians to resign this week following a string of government scandals under the leadership of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Also Read - Rishi Sunak Launches Campaign For UK PM's Post After Boris Johnson's Resignation

Rishi Sunak has stayed away from the public eye since his resignation as chancellor set off a political crisis in the UK government. After quitting on Tuesday evening, saying he could no longer remain loyal to the Prime Minister, he has kept a low profile. However, journalists waiting outside his family home in London did get a glimpse of his wife Akshata Murthy, daughter of billionaire Infosys cofounder Narayana Murthy, outside their luxury apartment in Kensington when she brought out tea and biscuits on a tray. Also Read - Sad To Give Up Best Job In The World, Will Support New Leader: Boris Johnson Quits As British PM

A video clip shared by ITV News on Twitter shows Murthy place the tray on a makeshift table before quickly walking back inside. Watch here: Also Read - The Indian Connection of Rishi Sunak--The Man Who Could Replace Boris Johnson as UK PM

☕️ After his shock resignation last night, Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy brings out a round of tea for journalists waiting for him to show his face. pic.twitter.com/Yt8ldN2aX9 — ITV News Calendar (@itvcalendar) July 6, 2022

Akshata Murty: Key Things to Know