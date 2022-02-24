New Delhi/Kyiv: Giving an insight into the volatile situation in Ukraine capital, a CNN reporter paused his live broadcast in Kyiv to put on protective gear as he heard multiple explosions, shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine.Also Read - Working Out Modalities To Evacuate Stranded Indians From Ukraine: Indian Ambassador Partha Satpathy in Kyiv

Matthew Chance, the news network's senior international correspondent, was reporting from the roof of a hotel in Kyiv when he heard multiple blasts in the background. "There are big explosions taking place in Kyiv right now," he could be heard telling the anchor in the CNN studio. "I can't see where they are taking place from this vantage point here on top of the roof of the hotel in central Kyiv," he added.

Chance continued his reporting, but as another loud boom went off, he was forced to stop and wear a flak jacket and a helmet. He was also seen taking the help of another man who looked like a military personnel to do so.

Earlier in the day, a CBS journalist had also reported hearing multiple explosions in Kyiv. During his live report, viewers could hear a loud roaring sound, possibly from a fighter jet. Panicked Kyiv residents hid in basements with little children as Russian forces launched an attack on their country with simultaneous attacks coming from south, east and north, by land and by air.

Missiles and bombs rained from the sky, tanks rolled across the border, troops parachuted down on eastern regions and explosions were seen across the country after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the order to attack. ‘Hundreds’ of Ukrainian troops were killed in early clashes, official said, as the fight came to them on all fronts at a moment’s notice. Official figures put the death toll at 40, with ‘dozens’ wounded.