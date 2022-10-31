Beijing/China: In a bid to escape stringent COVID-19 restrictions imposed in cities in central China, migrant workers are fleeing to their hometowns from a vast assembly facility of iPhone maker Foxconn in corona-hit Zhengzhou. Pictures and videos that have been doing rounds on social media showed people reportedly workers of the Foxconn plant climbing over fences and carrying their belongings down the road. Earlier it was reported that a number of workers had been isolated owing to an outbreak of the disease.Also Read - Partial Lockdown Imposed in China's Wuhan After Fresh Cases Emerge. Deets Inside

VIDEO: FOXCONN WORKERS CLIMB FENCES TO ESCAPE ZERO COVID LOCKDOWN

Foxconn workers had to climb high barbed wire fences to escape #ZeroCovid lockdown and walked 100+ miles home. Apple’s supplier Foxconn Zhengzhou China employed up to 300k workers, most likely no layoff compensation or social insurance covered. https://t.co/7FmZsLcxis — Jake Lin (@DrJakeLin) October 30, 2022

Note: India.com does not claim the authenticity of the video as it is yet to ascertained if the workers leaving the facility had escaped or if they were allowed to leave.

Earlier last week, Foxconn banned all dining-in at canteens and asked workers to take their meals in their dormitories, but assured that production was normal. Foxconn, a supplier to Apple is a Taiwanese multinational electronics contract manufacturer with its headquarters in Tucheng, New Taipei City, Taiwan. It has nearly 20,000 workers at the Zhengzhou complex.

The company, so far, has not revealed the number of workers infected at the plant, nor it has disclosed the number of staff who have left, however, on Sunday it asserted that it won’t stop them (employees) from departing.

COVID-19 Outbreak in Zhengzhou

Zhengzhou, capital of Henan province, reported 167 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the seven days till Oct. 29, up from 97 infections in the prior seven-day period.