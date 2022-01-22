California: Residents in the Big Sur area of California, US were told to evacuate from their homes due to a wildfire that began late Friday, officials said.Also Read - Mumbai: 6 Dead, 15 Injured As Massive Fire Engulfs 18th Floor Of Kamala Building in Tardeo

Monterey County officials ordered the evacuations after the wildfire started in the Palo Colorado canyon and grew to more than 250 acres (101 hectares), news outlets reported. The wildfire was being called the Colorado Fire.

Videos circulating on social media showed the massive wildfire spreading from Palo Colorado Canyon, Big Sur, and heading toward Rocky Creek and Bixby areas, which are being evacuated.

Officials shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea, according to local reports. The American Red Cross was setting up a shelter at a middle school.

A wind advisory had been issued in the Bay Area for Friday night through Saturday morning, though meteorologists said strong winds were most likely in higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service.

