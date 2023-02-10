Home

Video Shows The Moment Indian Team Rescued 6-Year-Old Girl From Rubble in Turkey | WATCH

Turkey Earthquake: The death toll from the devastating earthquakes climbed to 17,134 in Turkey, with 71,806 injuries as of Thursday, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD)

NDRF Rescues 6-Year-Old Girl From Rubble

Turkey Earthquake: A video has surfaced on the internet wherein the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team can be seen rescuing a six-year-old girl from the rubble of a collapsed building in Nurdagi town of Gaziantep province, Turkey. For the unversed, Turkey was rocked by a magnitude 7.7 earthquake early Monday, which was followed hours later by a second magnitude 7.6 quake, in the worst natural disaster ever seen in the country in the past decades.

“Standing with Turkey in this natural calamity. India’s NDRF is carrying out rescue and relief operations at ground zero. Team IND-11 successfully retrieved a 6-year-old girl from Nurdagi, Gaziantep today,” the Home Ministry spokesperson tweeted with the hashtag “Operation Dost”.

Standing with Türkiye in this natural calamity. India’s @NDRFHQ is carrying out rescue and relief operations at ground zero. Team IND-11 successfully retrieved a 6 years old girl from Nurdagi, Gaziantep today. #OperationDost pic.twitter.com/Mf2ODywxEa — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) February 9, 2023

Yesterday, a similar heart warming photo of a Turkish woman hugging an Indian Army officer in a relief camp was tweeted by the India’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information(ADGPI).



Meanwhile, the death toll from the devastating earthquakes climbed to 17,134 in Turkey, with 71,806 injuries as of Thursday, according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). Rescue teams continued to spare no effort to search for more survivors trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

The number of casualties is expected to increase further once the search efforts are over across a wide area of 10 provinces. Experts warned that the chances of saving lives have dropped sharply after 72 hours of the quakes that hit the country on Monday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.