New Delhi: Amid crowds desperately looking to flee Afghanistan, with no signs of thinning at the Kabul airport, the US government on Monday asked people not to go to the facility, still being controlled by its forces, unless specifically instructed to. In a video released by the US State Department, a spokesperson asked people thronging the area surrounding the airport in the strife-hit country’s capital to leave if they do not have a “verified invitation”.Also Read - Govt Calls All Party Meeting on Afghanistan Crisis on August 26

“If you do not have a verified invitation, you will not be allowed into the airport or on to an evacuation flight. If you do not have an approval for a flight, you should leave the area surrounding the airport immediately,” the spokesperson said in the short video. “For your safety, the safety of your family, and others, please do not come to the airport at this time without a verified invitation…Please understand, however, that this process will take additional days.” Also Read - US Woman Hailed as Superhero After She Rescues 10 Members of Afghanistan All-Girls Robotics Team

Watch the US Embassy’s advisory for those looking to get to Kabul airport here:

Who should come to the Hamid Karzai International Airport?https://t.co/KSCS8gLSI9 pic.twitter.com/lUQjRdNcEa — U.S. Embassy Kabul (@USEmbassyKabul) August 23, 2021

Also Read - How an Afghan Woman Gave Birth On Board US Evacuation Flight

The official said instructions have been given out to those associated with the US government and looking to leave. “If you are a US citizen, US lawful permanent resident, immigrant visa applicant, or are affiliated with the US government or have received specific instructions to travel to the Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA), follow the instructions you have been given,” he said. The US State Department spokesperson said the process of “inviting” will take time. “Additional US partners will be given instructions on next steps…Do not come to HKIA until you have been contacted.”

Here are the top 4 points from the US Govt’s advisory:

If you are a US citizen, US lawful permanent resident, immigrant visa applicant, or are affiliated with the US government and have received specific instructions to travel to the Hamid Karzai International Airport, follow the instructions you have been given. If you have begun the SIV or the P1/P2 process, you will be given instructions on next steps. Please understand, however, that this process may take an extended period. If you are not a part of the above groups, but are seeking to leave Afghanistan and are part of an organized private effort to evacuate, please do not come to the airport until you have received specific instructions to travel to the Hamid Karzai International Airport from our flight organizer. If you do not have a verified invitation, you will not be allowed into the airport or on to an evacuation flight.

US President Joe Biden on Monday said the hard and painful airlift of Americans and tens of thousands of others from Afghanistan’s capital is accelerating, but he would not rule out extending it beyond the August 31 deadline he set before the Taliban’s swift takeover.