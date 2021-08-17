Kabul: Amid alarming visuals of chaos from Afghanistan, a video was doing rounds on social media platforms, in which a man, purportedly a Taliban militant, shot at a civilian who was trying to climb a blast wall to enter the Kabul airport. The viral video comes at a time when thousands have crowded the Kabul airport in a desperate attempt to escape Afghanistan under the Taliban regime.Also Read - 'Start Routine Life With Full Confidence': Taliban Declare 'General Amnesty', Ask Women to Join Its Govt

The 4-seconds-long video clip was shared by Avaska News, showing an unidentified man in black clothes pointing his gun and firing at a person who was sitting on top of the wall to jump into Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport.

"Taliban Fighter shooting on a man trying to enter the Kabul airport, He actually expected the Taliban to behave like the police of the previous Government, while No, Taliban speak another language of behavior (sic)," the Afghanistan-based news agency tweeted sharing the video.

Taliban Fighter shooting on a man trying to enter to the #kabulairport, He actually expected the Taliban to behave like the police of the previous Government, while No, Taliban speak another language of behavior. pic.twitter.com/3T8tcl4joY — Aśvaka – آسواکا News Agency (@AsvakaNews) August 17, 2021

The video was also retweeted multiple times from Miraqa Popal’s account, who is the head of news at TOLOnews.

Yesterday, another horrifying video went viral showing two desperate people falling off the flight mid-air as they hung on to the wheels of a US military plane that was taking off from the runway. Dozens of people gathered at the airport and chaos erupted in Kabul after all civilian flights were suspended. The US military had taken control of the security at the airport on Monday. However, the airspace was reopened today for evacuation purposes.