Kabul: Taliban commanders were, once again, seen firing into the air to disperse a crowd at the Kabul airport. After a horrifying video of Taliban fighters shooting at a group of protesters in Afghanistan's Jalalabad went viral on Wednesday, another one from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul showed Taliban commanders firing gunshots in the air amid a massive crowd trying to flee the war-torn nation.

Now – Another morning, another gunshot with struggle for escape. Kabul international airport. pic.twitter.com/eScU7ERM5V — Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 19, 2021

In another development, several people were reportedly killed in the Afghan city of Asadabad where the Taliban opened fire on people waving the national flag at an Independence Day rally today. Afghanistan celebrates its Independence Day on August 19 every year.

Afghanistan witnessed protests across several provinces as Afghans took to the streets holding the country’s national flag, which is no longer in use since the Taliban captured capital Kabul city. Residents in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar, Kunar and Khost publicly rallied under the Afghan national flag, Afghan media reported.

The terror group took control over Afghanistan on Sunday after entering the presidential palace in Kabul. The Taliban leaders are discussing future government plans in Doha and are in touch with the international community and intra-Afghan parties to make government in Afghanistan.