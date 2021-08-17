Istanbul: Turkey is building a wall along its border with Iran to prevent a new influx of refugees, mainly from Afghanistan as the Taliban take over the country. For now, a 5 km section is under construction but Turkey is aiming to build a 295km-long wall on its Iranian border in an effort to stop an influx of people from Afghanistan from crossing into the country, via Iran. The massive concrete structure– in the eastern province of Van — stretches 40 miles long. A video of the concrete construction has now surfaced on social media and is being shared by media channels and agencies as thousands of Afghans are desperately waiting to leave the war-torn country since the Taliban took control of the presidential palace Arg in Kabul.Also Read - Viral Videos: Taliban Militants Ride in Bumper Cars With Guns, Have Fun at Kabul Amusement Park After Capturing Afghanistan | Watch

VIDEO: Turkey is building a wall along its border with Iran to prevent a new influx of refugees, mainly from Afghanistan as the Taliban take over the country.

For now, a 5km section is under construction but Turkey is aiming to build a 295km-long wall on its Iranian border

Speaking to the media on August 15, the Turkish Minister of Defence Hulusi Akar said, “We are building a modular wall. A big part of it has been completed. Nearly 150 kilometers of trenches were dug. Additional reinforcements were made to our border outposts and base areas.”

Akar further stated that gendarmerie units and special operation units from the Police Department have also been deployed to the bordering areas in order to increase border security. He said, “We operate with around a thousand reconnaissance surveillance vehicles, including thermal night vision devices. Thanks to the electro-optical towers and acoustic sensors, it has become very easy to detect the mobility on the borderline.”