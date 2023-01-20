Home

Video: UK PM Rishi Sunak Caught On Camera Not Wearing Seatbelt In Moving Car During Govt Campaign

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has apologised after he was caught on camera not wearing seatbelt in a moving car.

Facing criticism, Rishi Sunak apologised for taking off his seatbelt to film a social media video in a moving car. (Photo: Video Grab/Twitter)

New Delhi: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has come under fire for not wearing a seatbelt in a moving car while he was promoting a government campaign. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media where many pointed out that the UK PM Sunak had removed the seatbelt to film a video.

🚨 | NEW: PM Rishi Sunak was NOT wearing a seatbelt in a video recorded in his Government car this morning pic.twitter.com/SOLn5YGnT7 — Politics UK 🇬🇧 (@POLITlCSUK) January 19, 2023

Facing criticism, Rishi Sunak apologised for taking off his seatbelt to film the social media video in a moving car. A spokesman said Sunak made an “error of judgment” while filming a m est England, news agency The Associated Press reported.

Spokesman Jamie Davies said the prime minister “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologizes.” “The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seat belt,” he said. Failing to wear a seat belt is punishable in the UK by a fine of up to 500 pounds ($620).

Rishi Sunak’s travel arrangements also drew criticism after it emerged he took a 28-minute flight on a taxpayer-funded jet from northwest to northeast England as he promoted government funding for community projects on Thursday.