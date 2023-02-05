Home

Video: Moment Captured As US Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon | WATCH

China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions

Washington: All Americans were hooked looking at the sky as the giant white orb like balloon that had been hovering over the terrain for past days was shot down by US military on Saturday. Residents heard loud sounds and some even captured the moment US missiles hit the white balloon that US alleges to be a spy balloon. The suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on orders from President Joe Biden after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America, the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Watch Moments When Chinese Balloon Was Shot By US

In a tweet shared by the account Graham Allen, a video has captured the exact moment when the balloon was shot down.

Incredible HD footage of the Chinese surveillance balloon being shot down. pic.twitter.com/K1GxdcJuH1 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) February 4, 2023

Apart from this several other users on Twitter have shared videos that filmed right above from their house porch and other places.

‘Clearly Overreacting’, Said China

China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions, reported the Associated Press.

China responded that it reserved the right to “take further actions” and criticized the U.S. for “an obvious overreaction and a serious violation of international practice.”

In its statement Sunday, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that “China will resolutely uphold the relevant company’s legitimate rights and interests, and at the same time reserving the right to take further actions in response.”

About The Giant White Chinese Balloon

The presence of the balloon in the skies above the U.S. this week dealt a severe blow to already strained U.S.-Chinese relations that have been in a downward spiral for years. It prompted Secretary of state Antony Blinken to abruptly cancel a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing tensions.

Biden wanted the balloon downed on Wednesday but was advised that the best time for the operation would be when it was over water, U.S. officials said. Military officials determined that bringing it down over land from an altitude of 60,000 feet would pose an undue risk to people on the ground, according to report by Associated Press.

The giant white orb was spotted Saturday morning over the Carolinas as it approached the Atlantic coast. About 2:39 p.m. EST, an F-22 fighter jet fired a missile at the balloon, puncturing it while it was about 6 nautical miles off the coast near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, senior defense officials said. The spectacle had Americans looking to the skies all week, wondering whether the mysterious balloon had floated over them. Multiple vessels are on the spot along with the divers, to go down if needed. The US has also deployed unmanned vessels that can go down to get the structure and lift it back up on the recovery ship, said the official.