Video: US Weatherwoman Suffers Stroke, Collapses During Live Broadcast

This is not the first time Schwartz has suffered a medical condition during a live broadcast. In 2014, she vomited on set during a weather report and as a result was diagnosed with a leaky heart valve, according to the outlet.

US Weatherwoman Suffers Stroke, Collapses During Live Broadcast (Pic credit: Instagram/schwartz.alissa)

US Weather Reporter Collapses During Live Broadcast: US weatherwoman Alissa Carlson Schwartz suffered a medical emergency during a live broadcast while she was presenting a 7 am report for the CBS news channel. The moment was captured on camera when news anchors Nichelle Medina and Rachel Kim were seen introducing her to viewers. The anchors were initially oblivious to the fact that Schwartz was having some medical condition as she could be seen rolling her eyes back. Soon, Schwartz collapsed and after hearing the sound the anchors realised what had happened and they rushed immediately for help before cutting straight to a commercial break.

WATCH: US News Anchor Collapses During Live Broadcast

CBS LA weather lady #AlissaCarlson collapses live on TV pic.twitter.com/mUlNEA2CDU — Defund NPR–Defund Democrats (@defundnpr3) March 19, 2023

A pre-recorded program was aired as the segment didn’t return to live, as per TMZ.

Hours later, CBS Los Angeles Vice President and News Director Mike Dello Stritto gave an update about her health to TMZ and said, ”Our colleague Alissa Carlson became ill during our 7 AM newscast this morning. I want to thank her co-workers who took immediate action to comfort Alissa and call 911. Alissa is being treated at the hospital right now. Hopefully, we’ll know more shortly. In the meantime, Alissa will be in our thoughts and we’re praying for her to be feeling much better soon.”

Many well-wishers wished Schwartz a speedy recovery on social media. ”I hope she’s ok and receives the best medical care,” wrote a user on Twitter. The weatherwoman later posted a story on Instagram thanking her well-wishers and assuring her viewers that she is ”going to be okay.” ”Thanks for all the texts, calls, and well wishes,” she said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.