Mexico City: A tsunami alert has been sounded in Mexico after a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.0 on the Richter Scale. Pictures and videos went viral on social media platforms showing buildings swaying and rocking back and forth in Mexico City amid power outages.
According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centred 8 kilometres east-southeast of Pueblo Madero in Guerrero state, about 48 kilometres inland from the resort city.
Many people shared footage of the quake on Twitter. Here are a few.
Mexico Earthquake Video:
There were no immediate reports about any damages or injured people from the quake zone. However, latest updates said that at least one person has died in the incident.