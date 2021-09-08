Mexico City: A tsunami alert has been sounded in Mexico after a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.0 on the Richter Scale. Pictures and videos went viral on social media platforms showing buildings swaying and rocking back and forth in Mexico City amid power outages.Also Read - Brave Woman Fights Off 10-Ft-Long Crocodile, Repeatedly Punches It in Face to Protect Her Identical Twin Sister

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centred 8 kilometres east-southeast of Pueblo Madero in Guerrero state, about 48 kilometres inland from the resort city.

Many people shared footage of the quake on Twitter. Here are a few.

Mexico Earthquake Video:

Triboluminescence on the sky in Mexico City during the recent #earthquake #sismo. The scientific explanation is that some matter may generate light after being rubbed or crushed.Acapulco #earthquake

Sismo pic.twitter.com/KL8hdSxwse — MAK (@intel1osint100) September 8, 2021

Mexico; Signs shake, people spill into streets in Mexico City as 7.1- (not 6.9) magnitude earthquake hits near the Pacific coast .pic.twitter.com/XPuNoviODx — @KassMedefer (@KMedefer) September 8, 2021

Las cámaras de un departamento en #Acapulco captaron esta imagen del #SISMO de 7.1 registrado esta noche.https://t.co/U8hmuredPX pic.twitter.com/ZkkPzkJMLx — Azteca Noticias (@AztecaNoticias) September 8, 2021

Chaotic scene unfolds in the Mexico City area after a strong 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit near Acapulco#Mexico #mexicoearthquake #USA #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Knr1c4G1xh — Andrew Kane (@Andrewkanee) September 8, 2021

There were no immediate reports about any damages or injured people from the quake zone. However, latest updates said that at least one person has died in the incident.