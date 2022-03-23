Hanoi: National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will temporarily suspend regular flights from Hanoi to Moscow starting from March 25, the state run Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported on Wednesday. The suspension was to review procedures, requirements and regulations related to flight operations in Russia, VNA reported. The two countries have close ties dating back to the Soviet era and Vietnam has not so far condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Also Read - Vietnam jails 5 activists over attempted subversion

The suspension will last until further notice. The carrier recommended that passengers regularly update information in next announcements. Also Read - Vietnam convicts 12 'terrorists' for subversion

Vietnam Airlines is currently the only airline operating a regular route to Russia. It affirmed that it is working hard with relevant agencies in order to resume the operation of this route as soon as possible. Also Read - Vietnam to try former oil executives in widened crackdown

For furter enquiry, passengers can seek support through Vietnam Airlines’ website at www.vietnamairlines.com, its mobile app, Facebook fanpage at www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlines, its call centre at 19001100, or ticket offices and agents across the country.