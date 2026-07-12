Vietnam boat tragedy: 15 Indians killed; Repatriation of victims’ remains underway; rescued tourists to return to India

Of the 15 victims, 10 were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two were from Kerala. Two of the deceased were women, according to a list shared by the Indian Embassy in Hanoi on X.

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Vietnam boat tragedy news: According to the latest developments in the Vietnam boat tragedy, the Embassy of India in Vietnam has initiated the process of repatriating the mortal remains of those killed in the tourist boat tragedy near Phu Quoc Island, while one injured survivor continues to recover and the rescued tourists are scheduled to return to India on Sunday, today. As per an official update issued at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Gelle Kishore, who survived the accident, is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Vietnam and is recovering steadily.

What happened in the Vietnam boat tragedy that claimed 15 Indian lives?

Fifteen Indian tourists were killed after a speedboat they were travelling in capsized off Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island on Saturday. There were 36 people – 32 Indian tourists and four local crew members – on board. Of them, 21 were rescued. The Embassy of India in Vietnam also released the names of 15 Indian nationals. “It is with profound grief that we share the list of 15 Indian nationals who have lost their lives in the tragic boat accident near Phuc Quoc Island today. The list has been recieved from the Vietnamese authorities. Our prayers are with the families of the deceased. The Embassy and Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City remain available for any assistance,” it posted.

When are the rescued Indian tourists expected to return home?

Of the 15 victims, 10 were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two were from Kerala. Two of the deceased were women, according to a list shared by the Indian Embassy in Hanoi on X. According to the list, the deceased from Tamil Nadu were identified as Senthil Kumar Jayavel, Muruga Prabhu Arumugam, Sridhar Sundararajan, Shaik Abdullah Abdul Majeed, Balaji Natesan, Vinaya Kumar Chithirapuram Bhaskara, Ravisankar Sugumaran, Santosh Kumar Shantilaljain, Babu Kuppuswamy and Alagurajan Sivasamy. The deceased from Andhra Pradesh were identified as Nallapeta Adiseshaiah Raviteja, Sreedhar Mudiam and Jaya Lakshmi Gelli while those from Kerala were identified as Avicot Cheriyan Thomas and Loveni Thomas.

What did Prime Minister Narendra Modi say about the Vietnam boat tragedy?

Several top leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, tweeted and expressed their condolences on the tragic incident. PM Modi wrote, “Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors. Our Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities.”

Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors. Our Embassy and Consulate are… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2026

Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island, is a major tourist destination, known for its white-sand beaches, coral reefs and island-hopping excursions. The tourists in this case were reportedly returning from an island trip.

The Indian Embassy has finalised the agency that will facilitate the repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased. According to the IANS report, the Officials confirmed that the repatriation process is now underway. The authorised agency is likely to contact the bereaved families on Sunday to obtain the necessary formalities for the release and repatriation of the victims’ mortal remains to India.

Meanwhile, the tourists rescued after the accident are scheduled to board flights on Sunday to return to their respective hometowns. Flight tickets for their journey have been arranged by the concerned mobile service provider. The exact cause of the accident has not yet been officially disclosed. Vietnamese authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the boat capsizing.

(With agencies Inputs)