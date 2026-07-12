Vietnam boat tragedy: Captain detained over speedboat capsizing that claimed 15 lives

Vietnam boat tragedy: The captain of the speedboat, 57-year-old Nguyen Hong Hai from Thuan Tien hamlet, was detained by Vietnamese police a day after the tragic accident off Phu Quoc Island that killed 15 Indians.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/vietnam-boat-tragedy-captain-detained-over-speedboat-capsizing-claiming-indian-lives-phu-quoc-island-8472105/ Copy

Vietnam Coast Guard Region 4 Command capsize the tourist boat carrying Indian tourist stranded near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island off Phu Quoc Special Zone in An Giang. ANI

Vietnam boat tragedy: Vietnamese authorities have detained the captain of the speedboat that overturned off Phu Quoc Island, resulting in the deaths of 15 Indian tourists. The accused captain, 57-year-old Nguyen Hong Hai, is a resident of Thuan Tien hamlet in An Giang province.

VnExpress International reported that Hai, who was staying temporarily in the Phu Quoc Special Zone, was taken into custody by police for questioning over alleged breaches of waterway safety rules.

According to the report, investigators detained the 57-year-old after examining the accident site, collecting crucial evidence and speaking with witnesses. Officials said those found responsible would face strict action as per Vietnamese law.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has also taken cognisance of the incident, while ordering a thorough probe and action against the guilty.

Speedboat capsizes in Vietnam

The speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members overturned in the sea amid high waves. While 21 people were rescued, including all four crew members and 17 tourists, 15 passengers, including two women, died in the tragedy. Ten of the deceased were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala.

Also Read | Vietnam boat tragedy: 15 Indians killed; Repatriation of victims’ remains underway; rescued tourists to return to India

The government has now made arrangements for the survivors to return to India. “After obtaining medical treatment, 15 survivors of yesterday’s tragic boat accident have been discharged from hospital and are travelling back to India,” the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier in the day. “Of the two patients in critical care, one has been discharged and is travelling back to India. The other is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Phu Quoc.”

Repatriation of victims’ remains underway

The Embassy of India in Vietnam has initiated the process of repatriating the mortal remains of those killed in the tourist boat tragedy near Phu Quoc Island, while one injured survivor continues to recover and the rescued tourists are scheduled to return to India on July 12.

As per an official update issued at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Gelle Kishore, who survived the accident, is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Vietnam and is recovering steadily.

Also Read | Vietnam boat tragedy: Speedboat capsizes near Phu Quoc; What we know so far

Of the 15 victims, 10 were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two were from Kerala. Two of the deceased were women, according to a list shared by the Indian Embassy in Hanoi on X. According to the list, the deceased from Tamil Nadu were identified as Senthil Kumar Jayavel, Muruga Prabhu Arumugam, Sridhar Sundararajan, Shaik Abdullah Abdul Majeed, Balaji Natesan, Vinaya Kumar Chithirapuram Bhaskara, Ravisankar Sugumaran, Santosh Kumar Shantilaljain, Babu Kuppuswamy and Alagurajan Sivasamy. The deceased from Andhra Pradesh were identified as Nallapeta Adiseshaiah Raviteja, Sreedhar Mudiam and Jaya Lakshmi Gelli while those from Kerala were identified as Avicot Cheriyan Thomas and Loveni Thomas.

PM Modi condoles demise

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was ‘extremely saddened’ by the incident, while asserting all required assistance will be provided to the survivors. “Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam,” he posted on X on Saturday.