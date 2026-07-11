Vietnam boat tragedy: Speedboat capsizes near Phu Quoc; What we know so far

At least 15 Indian tourists were killed when a speedboat carrying holidaymakers capsized near Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island, cutting short what was supposed to be the final day of their vacation.

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Vietnam Coast Guard Region 4 Command personnel rescue the tourists as they capsize the tourist boat carrying Indian tourist stranded near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island off Phu Quoc Special Zone in An Giang. ANI

A merry routine island-hopping trip off Vietnam’s popular Phu Quoc Island ended in tragedy on Saturday after a speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists capsized, killing at least 15 people. As rescue teams searched for survivors and investigators launched a probe, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam coordinated with local authorities to assist the victims and their families.

A speedboat run by Ocean Pear Island Company overturned nearly 400 metres from the shore while ferrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members from Hon May Rut Islet to An Thoi Port, VnExpress reported. The group was part of a larger contingent of around 100 Indian tourists travelling in three boats.

Also Read | ‘Rough waves, flipping boat’: Visuals from spot in Vietnam where boat tragedy occurred that killed 15 Indians

Vietnamese authorities said at least 15 Indian tourists were confirmed dead, while 21 people, including three crew members and one attendant, were rescued. Search operations were continuing as officials worked to account for everyone on board.

Here’s what emerged so far about the accident.

How did the accident unfold?

The first rescue efforts came from nearby tourist boats, with Vietnam’s border guard, navy, coast guard and local emergency responders joining the operation soon after.

Several passengers remained trapped inside the overturned boat, a local boat operator told VnExpress, adding to the challenges faced by rescue teams. Authorities were continuing the search while trying to determine how the accident unfolded.

BREAKING: TOURIST SPEEDBOAT SINKS OFF PHU QUOC A speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists sank near Hon May Rut Ngoai, Phu Quoc, at around 10:30 a.m. on July 11. 18 people had been rescued by early afternoon.

⚠️ Authorities say fatalities are feared, but the official death… pic.twitter.com/rTkrbZ6GQp — NGO-SUGAR (@ngosugartp) July 11, 2026

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident. Vietnamese reports mentioned strong waves and difficult sea conditions, but authorities have not confirmed if the weather played a role in the boat’s capsizing.

What caused the accident?

The incident took place near Hon May Rut Islet after the boat faced difficult sea conditions, VnExpress reported. Although there was no rainfall and other vessels were still sailing, large waves reportedly caused choppy waters.

The speedboat was en route to An Thoi Port, about 25 kilometres away from Phu Quoc Airport, when it suddenly capsized, causing all those on board to fall into the sea, the report said. Authorities are still looking into the reason behind the incident.

What did a survivor say?

Survivor Nirmal Kumar from Palani shared the terrifying experience of the boat capsizing, saying a powerful wave struck the vessel without warning. Speaking to PTI, he said passengers seated in the front were able to survive, while those at the rear got trapped inside the closed boat.

He added that two people remained in critical condition while the other survivors were receiving medical treatment. Kumar also said the boat operator had followed the required safety measures before the journey began.

Indian Embassy provides assistance

The Indian Embassy in Hanoi confirmed the accident and opened emergency response centres at the Embassy and the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City to help families and coordinate rescue efforts with Vietnamese authorities.

It is with profound grief that we share the list of 15 Indian nationals who have lost their lives in the tragic boat accident near Phuc Quoc Island today. The list has been recieved from the Vietnamese authorities. Our prayers are with the families of the deceased. The Embassy… pic.twitter.com/2fr2TjXuPp — India in Vietnam (@AmbHanoi) July 11, 2026

The embassy said it was working to ascertain the exact details of the accident and remained in touch with local authorities as search and rescue operations continued.

Also Read | 15 Indian tourists killed after boat capsizes near Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island; PM Modi condoles deaths

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh has sought information from state and central authorities following reports that tourists from the state may have been among those involved in the accident. He directed officials to work with the Centre to ensure necessary support reaches the victims and their families.

PM Modi condoles death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragic boat accident involving Indian nationals near Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island. He extended condolences to the bereaved families, and said the Indian Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance while remaining in close contact with Vietnamese authorities.

Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors. Our Embassy and Consulate are… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2026

“Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors. Our Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities,” the Prime Minister posted on X.