New Delhi: Russia on Wednesday reiterated its stand on India’s decision to revoke Article 370 pertaining to special status to J&K. At an event, Russian envoy to India Nikolay Kudashev said, “This is the sovereign decision of the Indian government, it’s an internal matter of India. All issues existing between India and Pakistan should be resolved through dialogue on the basis of Shimla agreement and Lahore declaration.”

He added, “Our views are the same as India’s.”

Russian Embassy Deputy Chief Roman Babushkin added, “Russia has no role to play in India-Pakistan dispute unless both ask for mediation. During the closed-door event at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), we reiterated that Kashmir is an internal issue of India.”

Russia has been among the first nations to have come in support of India since the August 5 decision. After the United States, United Nations, Russia also asked India and Pakistan not to allow deterioration in the situation in the region even as it said that the move was carried out “within the framework of Constitution”.

In a statement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said, “We hope that the differences between them will be resolved by political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis.”

“We proceed from fact that the changes associated with the change in the status of the state of J&K and its division into two union territories are carried out within the framework of the Constitution of the Republic of India,” it added.

India revoked provisions of Article 370 and bifurcated J&K into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

India has continued to maintain that Jammu and Kashmir is its integral part and the issue of withdrawing special status to the state and its bifurcation are internal to the country with no room for a third party mediation on Kashmir.