Dhaka: Violence broke out on the streets of Bangladesh in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit as hundreds of protestors belonging to a hard-line Islamist group attacked Hindu temples, trains and blocked major highways in eastern part of the country on Sunday. Security forces opened fire and used tear gas to disperse the massive crowd calling to enforce a nationwide general strike.

At least 10 protesters were killed in clashes with police during demonstrations organised by various Islamist groups, news agency Reuters reported.

At least one man was shot in Sanarpara in Narayanganj district where scores of agitators, mostly students from Islamic schools, blocked a major highway connecting Dhaka with the southeastern port city of Chattogram. He was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses said scores of people were hurt in clashes with police, which started after protesters set fire to a number of vehicles.

Mohammed Russel, a duty official at the control room of the Fire Service and Civil Defense, said by phone that they dispatched several units of the fire fighters after information that some passenger buses and a truck were torched. The police could not even reach the scene as the protesters blocked the approaching roads.

Protestors with the Hefazat-e-Islam group attacked a train in the eastern district of Brahmanbaria. “They attacked the train and damaged its engine room and almost all the coaches,” the police said.

“Brahmanbaria is burning. Various government offices were set on fire indiscriminately. Even the press club was attacked and many injured, including the press club president. We are in extreme fear and feeling really helpless,” a journalist told Reuters.

Similar clashes were also witnessed in Sarail in Brahmanbaria when protesters attacked the security officials, Bengali daily Prothom Alo reported. Two bullet-ridden bodies were recovered from the scene.

Tension and violence erupted over PM Modi’s visit to Bangladesh on Friday and intensified by Sunday leading to violence.

Critics have accused the BJP of stoking religious polarisation in India that allegedly caused the riots. Demonstrators in Muslim-majority Bangladesh had criticised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for inviting the Indian Prime Minister and urged Modi not to visit.

