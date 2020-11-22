New Delhi: Over 1,000 demonstrators attacked a Carrefour Brasil supermarket in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on Friday after security guards beat to death a Black man at the store, said a report. The man’s killing had sparked protests all over Brazil. Also Read - Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's Health Worsens; Efforts on to Revive Failed Organs

Protesters reportedly handed out stickers depicting the Carrefour logo stained with blood and called for a boycott of the chain in Porto Alegre. They also held up a banner in Portuguese reading "Black Lives Matter" and signs calling for justice for Beto, a nickname for the victim. Meanwhile, in Sao Paulo, dozens of protesters were reported to have smashed the front windows of a Carrefour store with rocks, pulled off the front doors and stormed the building, spilling products into the aisles before dispersing. Similarly, in Rio de Janeiro, around 200 protesters gathered outside of another Carrefour store location and shouted slogans.

The protest turned violent on Friday evening as the demonstrators smashed windows and delivery vehicles in the supermarket's parking area and the police had to fire tear gas to disperse the crowd. The man was beaten to death late on Thursday when a store employee called security after the man threatened to attack her, said a Reuters report.

The man was identified in local media by his father as 40-year-old Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas as footage of the fatal beating and tributes to the Black victim went viral on social media.

Another report by News website G1 said that an initial analysis by the state forensics institute indicated the cause of death could be asphyxiation.

The local unit of France’s Carrefour SA published a statement on Friday saying it deeply regretted what it called a brutal death and said it immediately took steps to ensure those responsible were legally punished. It further said that it would terminate the contract with the security firm, fire the employee in charge of the store at the time of the incident, and close the store as a mark of respect.

In a series of tweets in Portuguese on Friday night, the Chairman and CEO of Carrefour, Alexandre Bompard, said that the images posted on social media were “unbearable.”

“Internal measures have immediately been implemented by the Carrefour Brazil, notably towards the security company involved. These measures do not go far enough. My values, and the values of Carrefour do not allow for racism and violence,” Bompard said.

He also called for a complete review of employee and sub-contractors’ training on security, diversity and tolerance values, said a report.