Home

News

Violence erupts in Nepal after communally sensitive video goes viral, Indian labourers living in fear; What is the whole matter?

Violence erupts in Nepal after communally sensitive video goes viral, Indian labourers living in fear; What is the whole matter?

Tensions arose between two communities after allegations of vandalism at a mosque.

(File)

New Delhi: The flames of unrest have flared up once again in Nepal. Protests that began after a video went viral on social media quickly turned violent. The situation rapidly deteriorated in several areas of southern Nepal, with reports of vandalism, arson, and clashes on the streets. Amidst the rising tension, Indian labourers working there are living in fear, forcing many to abandon their jobs and return to India for their safety. The situation is so sensitive that the administration has had to deploy additional security forces to maintain law and order.

Tensions Arose Between Two Communities

A case of violent clashes has been reported in Birgunj, Parsa, Nepal. Tensions arose between two communities after allegations of vandalism at a mosque. The administration has currently imposed a curfew in Birgunj. Due to the unrest in Birgunj, an alert has also been declared on the Indian border.

After a coup during the Gen-Z movement in 2025, general elections are now scheduled to be held in Nepal on March 5, 2026. Recently, communal incidents have also been witnessed there. On Saturday, January 3, an incident of vandalism at a mosque in the southern Dhanusha district came to light. Following this, the local administration of Parsa district in Nepal imposed a curfew on Monday, January 5, 2025, in parts of Birgunj city, which is located near the Raxaul border with India.

What Is The Whole Matter?

After a video of vandalism at a mosque surfaced on social media, people from the Muslim community in Nepal protested and chanted slogans in Birgunj on Sunday, January 4, 2025. During this, people burned tires on the roads. Police said that the entire dispute started with a TikTok video in which two Muslim youths were seen making derogatory remarks about Hindus. Enraged by this, people vandalized and set fire to a mosque in Dhanusha.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Ban Imposed On Fairs, Public Meetings, Processions, And Protests

A ban was imposed on all kinds of fairs, public meetings, processions, and protests in some areas of Birgunj city on Monday, January 5. This order came into effect at 1 PM on Monday and will remain in force until further notice. The order stated that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found violating the rules. A video circulating on social media showed a group vandalizing a mosque and burning a copy of the Quran in Sakhuwa Maran, Dhanusha.

News agency IANS says that Dhanusha District Police Office Chief and Superintendent of Police Bishwa Raj Khadka said that they have arrested two Muslim youths who made the TikTok video and one person involved in vandalizing the mosque. The Dhanusha District Court has sent them to five days of judicial custody.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.