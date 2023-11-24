Violent Clashes Erupt In Dublin after 3 Children Stabbed In Knife Attack

Dublin Riots: Three children were among five people injured in a knife attack in Dublin on Thursday that sparked clashes in the city centre.

Violent Clashes Erupt in Dublin after 3 Children Stabbed in Knife Attack | Photo: Twitter

Dublin: Furious protesters clashed with police after a knife assault in Dublin on Thursday, during which five people were injured, including three children, as reported by Fox News. The Irish police stated that they were not treating the case as a terror-related attack. A man in his 50s, who was also hospitalized, is a ‘person of interest.’ The clash broke out at O’Connell Street and Parnell Square East, where furious protesters hurled pyrotechnics and bottles at the police. It all started hours after the knife assault outside a school in central Dublin around 1:30 pm on Thursday. In the attack, a woman and three children sustained injuries, out of which a 5-year-old child is undergoing emergency medical treatment. Another 6-year-old girl had less serious injuries, while a boy was discharged from the hospital, officials informed.

Police stated that they had a “definite line of inquiry” were not looking for anyone else in connection with the violence outside a school.

“The facts are being established but the facts are still not clear and a lot of the rumour and innuendo is being spread for malevolent purposes,” Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said at an evening press conference.

The Commissioner described the public disorder as ‘disgraceful’, stating that the clashes in the city are not acceptable.

“I wish people would calm down, go home, and allow us to actually conduct our duties and investigations properly,” he said.

Ireland’s Justice Minister Helen McEntee reacted to the incident and stated that she is “deeply shocked” by the “appalling attack on three innocent children and a woman,” Fox News reported.

She stated that the city’s instability “will not be tolerated.”

“A thuggish and manipulative element must not be allowed to use an appalling tragedy to wreak havoc,” the minister added.

