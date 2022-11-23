Violent Protests Erupt at Foxconn’s Largest iPhone Factory in China, Video Emerges

China is the only major country in the world still trying to curb virus transmissions through strict lockdown measures and mass testing, and the strategy is being tested by multiple outbreaks driven by fast-spreading omicron variants.

Covid In China: Passengers crowd Zhengzhou East Railway Station.(AFP)

Beijing/China: Large scale protest broke out at the world’s biggest Apple iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, central China on Tuesday. Videos doing rounds on social media showed that hundreds of Foxconn workers marching on a road in a broad daylight with some being confronted by a rows of police in white protective suits with plastic riot shields. One person was hit in the head with a club and another was taken away with his arms held behind his back. Other videos showed protesters spraying fire extinguishers toward police. Postings on social media said they were protesting unspecified contract violations.

#BREAKING Protests break out at Foxconn’s largest iPhone factory in China: images pic.twitter.com/azPiio603m — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 23, 2022

The factory operator, Foxconn Technology Group, said earlier it was using “closed-loop management,” which refers to employees living at their workplace with no outside contact. That followed a walk-out last month by thousands of employees over complaints about inadequate anti-virus protection and a lack of help for coworkers who fell ill.



Apple Inc. warned earlier that deliveries of its new iPhone 14 model would be delayed due to anti-disease controls imposed on the Zhengzhou factory. The city government suspended access to an industrial zone that surrounds the factory, which Foxconn has said employs 200,000 people.

Last month, hordes of Foxconn workers left the factory en masse to avoid COVID curbs. Videos circulating on social media showed workers carrying bags of belongings and leaving by foot, with some volunteers leaving food and water on the streets for the workers.

China is the only major country in the world still trying to curb virus transmissions through strict lockdown measures and mass testing, and the strategy is being tested by multiple outbreaks driven by fast-spreading omicron variants.

Protests have flared as the number and severity of outbreaks has risen across China, including in Beijing. Earlier this week, authorities reported several COVID-19 deaths, for the first time in six months.

(With inputs from AP)