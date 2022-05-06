New Delhi: The European Union is planning to impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s longtime suspected girlfriend Alina Kabaeva in retaliation for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine., several media reports claimed. Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox church is also included in the sixth proposed package of European Union sanctions, British publication The Guardian reported quoting two European diplomatic sources.Also Read - Vladimir Putin Could Formally Declare War on Ukraine on This Date

As per another report by CNN, the EU has not officially signed off on the draft proposal. “Discussions are going on. It’s not a piece of cake, but we have to wait and see,” one of the diplomatic sources told CNN on Friday morning. Also Read - Vladimir Putin to Undergo Cancer Surgery, May be Forced to give up Command of Ukraine War

The west has been ratcheting up its economic action against Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine, in an effort to hit Putin where it hurts financially and personally. Most recently, the EU has proposed a ban on Russian oil imports, something that would have a major impact on Russia’s economy. Also Read - Russian President Putin May Declare 'All-Out War On Kyiv’ On May 9: Report

Who Is Alina Kabaeva?

Olympic gold-medallist Kabaeva, 38, was first linked to Putin more than a decade ago, while she was a medal-winning gymnast. Kabaeva is widely believed to be the Russian strongman’s mistress and mother to four of Putin’s children whom he has never officially recognised. However, Putin has denied a relationship with her.

How do sanctions on Alina Kabaeva impact her and Russia?

If the EU goes through with the proposed draft, the sanctions would freeze Kabaeva’s assets in the bloc and ban her from entering the region. In April, the Wall Street Journal reported that US officials have been debating whether or not to place sanctions on Kabaeva over concerns that the move might escalate tensions even more because it could be an extreme personal blow to Putin.

Penalties against Kabaeva represent a “purely personal attack” against Putin and put “more gasoline on the fire” against the Russian leader, Forbes reported quoting James F. Reardon, a Geneva-based international litigation lawyer who studies EU sanctions.

The EU, UK and US and several other countries sanctioned Putin in February after Russia invaded Ukraine, freezing his assets in the territories. Putin’s daughters Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova were also sanctioned by the EU, UK and US in early April.