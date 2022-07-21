Viral News: A teenage girl said that she has been left ‘traumatised’ after she found a half-smoked cigarette in her Burger King meal. According to LadBible, the girl’s mother Jenn Holifield said that they went to Burger King in Meridian, in the US’ Mississippi to treat themselves. They ordered a bag of 9 chicken fries each and some jalapeno poppers. As their meal came, they started having the delicious snacks on the four-minute drive home. However, after eating six of the fries before they found an already smoked menthol cigarette in the bag.Also Read - Microsoft Teams Down, Memes On Corporate Workers Celebrating Goes Viral

Jenn was quoted as saying by Mirror, “She wanted some chicken fries and jalapeno poppers. That’s all she ever gets, it’s her main thing when we go there. She got her chicken fries and on the way home she starts talking to me about how she smells a cigarette. She’s a little dramatic sometimes so I said ‘there ain’t no cigarette, whatever’.

“The mum said, “She starts eating, I start eating. She keeps saying she smells a cigarette. About six chicken fries in, she said ‘oh my God, there is a cigarette in my chicken fries’. I said ‘what, no way’. We were pulling up at home so I got out and had a look. I said ‘oh my God, that’s a half-smoked cigarette’.

“Calling the whole thing disgusting, she said that her daughter was traumatized after the incident. The mother and daughter duo have now vowed to never go back to the fast-food chain again. Jenn claimed that she immediately called the store and was offered a full refund if she went back there, but says she didn’t feel comfortable returning and accusing staff members of dropping the cig.

She suspects the cigarette was either planted in the bag purposely or it accidentally fell out from behind a staff member’s ear. A Burger King spokesperson responded to the claims, saying: “This incident does not reflect the very high standards Burger King and its franchisees collectively share to provide guests a tasty, well-prepared meal at a fair price.