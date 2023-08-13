Home

US Plane Drops 15,000 Feet In 3 Minutes, Terrified Passengers Share Horrific Experience On Social Media

As per the data shared by FlightAware, the flight dropped almost 20,000 feet within 11 minutes. The plane descended 18,600 feet in less than six minutes after 43 minutes into the journey.

"Terrifying" Experience For Passengers As US Plane Drops 15,000 Feet In 3 Minutes

New Delhi: In a terrifying incident, a Florida-bound plane of American Airlines plunged over 15,000 feet within three minutes, as per a report in Fox News. The report further added that American Airlines Flight 5916 was headed to Gainesville, Florida from Charlotte, North Carolina, in the United States when it reported a “possible pressurisation issue”. The incident left the onboard passengers horrified.

Narrating the traumatic experience, Harrison Hove, a passenger on the flight and a professor at the University of Florida, said the incident was “terrifying” and “photos cannot capture the burning smell, loud bang or ear pops”.

I’ve flown a lot. This was scary. Kudos to our amazing flight crew- cabin staff and pilots on @AmericanAir 5916. The photos cannot capture the burning smell, loud bang or ear pops. Good to be on the ground. #AA5916 #CLT #GNV pic.twitter.com/P8pPrvOQDQ — Harrison Hove (@HarrisonHove) August 10, 2023

Hove took to X to share his ordeal. He also shared a few pictures where oxygen masks can be seen hanging in the plane with many passengers, including him, trying to breathe with its help.

“I’ve flown a lot. This was scary. Kudos to our amazing flight crew- cabin staff and pilots on @AmericanAir 5916. The photos cannot capture the burning smell, loud bang or ear pops. Good to be on the ground,” he said in the caption.

In another tweet, Hove said, “Something failed midflight and depressurized the cabin. The burning smell can apparently be attributed to using the oxygen canisters.”

He stated that the “wing flaps came out to immediately lower our altitude so there would be more oxygen.” He added, “It was terrifying but turned out ok.”

In a statement, American Airlines said Fox News that the cabin crew decided to safely descend at a lower altitude because of the pressurisation issue. “American Eagle flight 5916, operated by Piedmont Airlines, from Charlotte (CLT) to Gainesville, Florida (GNV) landed safely in GNV on Thursday, August 10. While in flight, the crew received an indication of a possible pressurisation issue and immediately and safely descended to a lower altitude. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience and thank our team for their professionalism,” a spokesperson said.

