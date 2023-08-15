Home

News

World

“I Am Here Not As Prime Minister, But As A Hindu”, UK PM Rishi Sunak At Morari Bapu’s Ramkatha: Watch

“I Am Here Not As Prime Minister, But As A Hindu”, UK PM Rishi Sunak At Morari Bapu’s Ramkatha: Watch

"For me, Lord Rama will always be an inspirational figure, to face life's challenges with courage, to govern with humility and to work selflessly," Rishi Sunak said.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Cambridge: Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, attended a Ramayana recitation by spiritual leader Morari Bapu at Cambridge University on Tuesday. He said that he was there as a Hindu, not as the Prime Minister. He began his speech with a chant of “Jai Siya Ram” and said that it was an honor for him to be present at Morari Bapu’s Ram Katha on Indian Independence Day at the University of Cambridge, news agency ANI said.

Trending Now

Watch:

आज स्वाधीनता दिवस का दिन ब्रिटेन की कैम्ब्रिज यूनिवर्सिटी में रामकथा मुरारी बापू से कथा सुनने आए ब्रिटेन के PM और पीएम ऋषि सुनक ने गर्व से कहा “जय सिया राम” अंग्रेजों ने 76 साल पहले सपनें में भी नहीं सोचा होगा कि ऐसा दिन भी आएगा pic.twitter.com/iInBFh3ZVq — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) August 15, 2023

“I’m here today not as a Prime Minister but as a Hindu”

Further, he said that he was there as a Hindu. “I’m here today not as a Prime Minister but as a Hindu. For me, faith is very personal. It guides me in every aspect of my life,” he said.

Sunak said that being a Prime Minister is a great honour but it is not an easy job. “There are difficult decisions to make. Hard choices to confront. And our faith gives me courage, strength and resilience to do the best I can for our country,” Sunak said.

“Lord Rama will always be an inspirational figure” says Rishi Sunak

“For me, Lord Rama will always be an inspirational figure, to face life’s challenges with courage, to govern with humility and to work selflessly,” he added. Sunak said that he aspires to lead how the Hindu scriptures have taught leaders to lead.

“Bapu with your blessings, I aspire to lead in equivalence with how our scriptures have taught leaders to lead,” Sunak said.

Recalling his days from the past when he was a chancellor, Sunak said, “For me, it was a wonderful and special moment to light diyas for Diwali outside 11 Downing Street back when I was chancellor.”

Sunak Talks About Golden Figure of Lord Hanuman

He pointed out the Golden figure of Lord Hanuman which is seen behind Morari Bapu in all his events and said that just like that, a golden figure of Lord Ganesh sits on his desk in his office at 10 Downing Street.

“And just like Bapu has a golden Hanuman in his background, I am proud that a golden Ganesh sits gleefully on my desk at 10 Downing Street,” Sunak said.

“It (Lord Ganesh’s golden statue) is a constant reminder to me of the importance of listening and reflecting on issues before acting. I am proud to be British. Proud to be Hindu,” Rishi Sunak said.

Recalling the times from his childhood, Rishi Sunak said, “Growing up I have very fond memories of attending our own local mandir in Southampton. My parents and family organised havans, poojas, aartis. Afterwards, I would help serve lunch and Prasad with my brother and sister and cousins.”

“Our values and what Bapu does each day of his life, are the values of selfless service, Devotion and keeping faith. But perhaps the greatest value is duty or ‘seva’ as we know it,” he added.

Sunak further said that he follows not Just Ramayana, but also Bhagwat Geeta and Hanuman Chalisa.

British PM’s Love For Bhagwat Geeta and the Hanuman Chalisa

“I leave here today remembering the Ramayan which Bapu speaks on, but also the Bhagwat Geeta and the Hanuman Chalisa,” he said. He also thanked Morari Bapu. Sunak said, “Your teachings have truth, love and compassion, and are more relevant now than they have ever been.”

He also said that these Hindu values are very much shared British values. He also thanked his parents and grandparents’ generations saying that his generation would not have been where it is, without their efforts.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES