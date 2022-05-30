Washington: Hollywood star Johnny Depp returned to his musical roots over the weekend and made a surprise appearance in Sheffield, in United Kingdom on Sunday, for a special performance alongside English guitarist Jeff Beck, who is on his European tour. The appearance came two days after closing arguments were delivered in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.Also Read - Jury's Duty In Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial Doesn't Track Public Debate

In the multiple videos shared on social media platforms, The Alice in Wonderland actor and Beck rocked out to their 2020 collaboration Isolation – a remake of the John Lenon song released in 1970. According to Hollywood Reporter, they also performed a cover of Marvin Gaye's 'What's Going On' and Jimi Hendrix's 'Little Wing'.

JOHNNY SINGING ISOLATION OMG pic.twitter.com/ASbZ2yqee9 — carpe (@salveogvm) May 29, 2022

Before becoming an actor, Depp reportedly wanted to be a musician. He even testified about his early musical aspirations on the stand, noting that he wasn’t having as much success as he wanted, spurring him to turn towards acting.

Depp and ex-wife Heard have been in district court in Fairfax, Virginia, since April 11. For six weeks, testimony focused on details of alleged abuse that Heard says she suffered at the hands of Depp. Heard has outlined more than a dozen specific instances where she says she was assaulted by Depp.

Depp has denied any physical or sexual abuse, and says Heard concocted the claims to destroy Depp’s reputation. Depp’s legions of online fans have focused on their belief that Heard has been untruthful, and that that will determine the outcome.

But the case itself is a defamation claim. Depp sued Heard for libel — for $50 million — in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

That article never even mentions Depp by name, but his lawyers say he was defamed nonetheless. Most of the article discusses public policy as it relates to domestic violence, and Heard’s lawyers say she has a First Amendment right to weigh in.