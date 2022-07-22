Viral Video Today: A massive brawl broke out between two families at Disney World in Orlando, Florida recently. The shocking fight was caught on camera by onlookers and went viral on social media. The video was removed from TikTok but then started circulating on Twitter and Facebook.Also Read - Viral Video: Horrifying Moment Shows Shark Biting Man's Hand, Watch How He Reacted

The video showed there was complete chaos at least 10 people yelled and hit one another. The clip showed children crying, while panicked adults can be heard shouting for security to help. While one man could be seen walking barefoot after the fight, another man’s T-shirt was completely torn. Also Read - Viral Video: US Congressman Attacked by Blade-Wielding Man During Campaign Speech in New York

The two battling groups were broken up by security and law enforcement, according to reports, and hauled to the park’s security office. At least one man was taken to the hospital after the fight was stopped, reports said. Also Read - Massive Brawl Breaks Out on Carnival Cruise Over Alleged Threesome, Video Goes Viral. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

Massive brawl at Disney world In Orlando Florida 😳 pic.twitter.com/vgKIRE0csq — Shannon sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) July 21, 2022

According to reports, the fight started at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, where two families were standing in line for a performance at Mickey’s PhilharMagic theatre. One family member left the line to retrieve her phone but when she tried to back in the line, another family tried to block her.

The two families confronted each other at the theater’s exit, with a member of the girl’s family saying to the family, all dressed identically in red shorts and white T-shirts: “We don’t appreciate you guys pushing my younger sister.”

Both groups then began yelling at each other and hurling profanities while they gradually stepped closer to each other. It eventually turned into a massive brawl that spilled onto the street outside the theater.

According to reports, fights at Orlando’s Disneyland have increased during the pandemic.