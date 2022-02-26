New Delhi: A high-rise apartment block in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv was hit by a devastating missile on Saturday morning as fighting continues to rage in the capital between Russian attackers and Ukrainian forces, officials said. Emergency services said the number of victims from the attack in the Zhuliany district was ‘being specified’ and that an evacuation was underway.Also Read - Car Prices Expected To Rise Soon Due To Russia Ukraine Crisis

Images showed the tower block with a hole covering at least five floors blasted into the side and rubble strewn across the street below, media reports said. It comes as a barrage of cruise missiles have also been launched by Russian forces against Ukrainian military facilities, the Daily Mail reported.

Russian missile strike last night on an apartment block in Lobanovsky Avenue in central Kyiv. A large chunk torn out of the building, with multiple floors destroyed and smoke burning this morning. Number of casualties unknown pic.twitter.com/bkJ07QdiOT — Luke Harding (@lukeharding1968) February 26, 2022

(With agency inputs)

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted a picture of the damaged apartment block. “Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles. One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv,” he wrote. He urged the international community to “fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, (introduce an) oil embargo, ruin its economy.” “Stop Russian war criminals!” he added.

Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles. One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv. I demand the world: fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, oil embargo, ruin its economy. Stop Russian war criminals! pic.twitter.com/c3ia46Ctjq — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said the military struck a range of installations with long-range Kalibr cruise missiles. He said that since the start of Russia’s attack on Thursday, the military has hit 821 Ukrainian military facilities, including 14 air bases and 19 command facilities, and destroyed 24 air defence missile systems, 48 radars, seven warplanes, seven helicopters, nine drones, 87 tanks and eight military vessels.

Maj Gen Konashenkov claimed the Russian military has taken full control of the southern city of Melitopol, about 35 km inland from the Azov Sea coast, and said Russia-backed separatists have made significant gains in the eastern region of Donbas, Daily Mail reported.

(With agency inputs)