New Delhi: A Pakistani reporter slapped a boy on Camera for allegedly heckling her. In a video of the incident that is going viral on social media, journalist can be seen reporting on the Eid al-Adha celebrations in Pakistan, when suddenly, she slaps a boy standing beside her. As per media reports, youngster said something that caused the reporter to lose her composure.Also Read - Viral Video: Truck Carrying 20,000 kg of Potato Chips Catches Fire, 'Oh No' Says The Internet | Watch

In the video, which now has over 4.4 lakh views on Twitter, the journalist could be seen surrounded by locals – including women and children. As soon as her report ends, she is seen slapping a young boy standing next to her. Also Read - Viral Video: Not Niagara Falls, This Beautiful View Can Be Found Here in Karnataka's Shimoga. Watch

Watch Video: Also Read - Viral Video: UP Teacher Brutally Thrashes Minor Girl For Making Noise in Class, Suspended | Watch

The incident left Twitter divided. While some netizens showed support of the journalist saying, “the boy must have misbehaved,” several others called her actions were unnecessary.

After receiving criticism for her behaviour, the reporter, journalist in the video, Maira Hashmi claimed the youngster was bullying a family.

She claimed the family was irritated by him despite her attempts to reason with him to cease. Tweeting the video from her own account, journalist in the video, Maira Hashmi said the boy was misbehaving with a family and despite her warning, he continued his antics.

According to Maira Hashmi, “it didn’t seem right for her to put up with this behaviour any longer.”