Kapurthala Youth Shot Dead In US: An Indian-origin man running a grocery store has been shot dead during a daylight robbery in Georgia, US. The deceased has been identified as Paramvir Singh, a resident of Dhapai village in Kapurthala district.Also Read - Omicron BA.4.6: New Covid Variant Now Spreading Across Globe | All You Need to Know

The incident was also caught on camera. In the 1.30-minute video clip, Singh can be seen sitting inside the store when the accused, an African national entered the grocery store. He opened fire on him and fled. Reports said that Paramjit Singh died on the spot. Meanwhile, the accused Chris Copeland (26) has been taken into custody. Also Read - ‘Feel Good Factor': This US-based Firm Pays 10% Hike to Its Outgoing Employees During Notice Period

Kapurthala Youth Shot Dead In US | WATCH VIDEO

Also Read - Southern California: Thousands Evacuated Due To Heavy Rains And Mudslides

Speaking to reporters, Paramveer Singh’s father Hardyal Singh said that the body of the deceased is being brought to Dhapai village. Singh was the only son of his parents.

Hate Crimes on Rise in US

The incident comes amid rising hate crimes in US. Recently, an Indian-American was racially abused by another Indian origin man in California who hurled racist slurs that he is a “dirty Hindu” and a “disgusting dog,”. Krishnan Jayaraman was verbally attacked by 37-year-old Tejinder Singh in the Taco Bell at Grimmer Boulevard in Fremont, California on August 21.

Prior to that four Indian-American women were racially abused and smacked by a Mexican-American woman in the US state of Texas who hurled racist slurs at them that they are “ruining” America and should “go back to India”. The incident took place in a parking lot in Dallas, Texas. The woman, identified as Esmeralda Upton, was arrested.