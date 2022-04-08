Cape Canaveral: SpaceX successfully launched a new crew of four– including three rich businessmen and their astronaut– to the International Space Station on Friday for more than a week’s stay, as NASA joins Russia in hosting guests at the orbiting lab. This was SpaceX’s first private charter flight to the space station, the world’s most expensive tourist destination, after two years of carrying astronauts there for NASA.Also Read - After Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reveals 9.2 Per Cent Stake, Twitter Shares Skyrocket 25 Per Cent

Falcon 9 launches the first all-private human spaceflight mission to the @space_station

The private Axiom Space company arranged the visit with NASA for its three paying customers: Larry Connor of Dayton, Ohio, who runs the Connor Group; Mark Pathy, founder and CEO of Montreal’s Mavrik Corp.; and Israel’s Eytan Stibbe, a former fighter pilot and founding partner of Vital Capital, the report said.

“This is a very special moment for us. The launch of Ax-1 is a beginning of many beginnings. Ax-1’s launch to ISS is part of our journey to build a first private commercial space station,” Kamal Ghaffarian, Executive Chairman, Axiom Space during the launch.

“We will usher in a new era in private human spaceflight when they cross the threshold to enter the ISS,” added Michael Suffredini, President and CEO of Axiom Space.

NASA’s Entry In Private Space Operation

Russia has been hosting tourists at the space station — and before that the Mir station — for decades. Just last fall, a Russian movie crew flew up, followed by a Japanese fashion tycoon and his assistant. NASA is finally getting into the act, after years of opposing space station visitors.

“It was a hell of a ride and we’re looking forward to the next 10 days,” The Associated Press quoted former NASA astronaut and chaperone Michael Lopez-Alegria as saying on reaching orbit.

The visitors’ tickets include access to all but the Russian portion of the space station — they’ll need permission from the three cosmonauts on board. Three Americans and a German also live up there.

SpaceX and NASA have been upfront with them about the risks of spaceflight, said Lopez-Alegria, who spent seven months at the space station 15 years ago. “There’s no fuzz, I think, on what the dangers are or what the bad days could look like,” Lopez-Alegria told The Associated Press before the flight.

Each visitor has a full slate of experiments to conduct during their stay, one reason they don’t like to be called space tourists. “They’re not up there to paste their nose on the window,” said Axiom’s co-founder and president, Michael Suffredini, a former NASA space station program manager.

Private Players Opening Space For Deep Pockets

The three businessmen are the latest to take advantage of the opening of space to those with deep pockets. Jeff Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origin is taking customers on 10-minute rides to the edge of space, while Virgin Galactic expects to start flying customers on its rocket ship later this year.

Friday‘s flight is the second private charter for Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which took a billionaire and his guests on a three-day orbit ride last year.

Axiom is targeting next year for its second private flight to the space station. More customer trips will follow, with Axiom adding its own rooms to the orbiting complex beginning in 2024. After about five years, the company plans to detach its compartments to form a self-sustaining station — one of several commercial outposts intended to replace the space station once it’s retired and NASA shifts to the moon.

At an adjacent pad during Friday’s launch: NASA’s new moon rocket, which is awaiting completion of a dress rehearsal for a summertime test flight.

What Visitors Plan To Do In Space

As a gift for their seven station hosts, the four visitors are taking up paella and other Spanish cuisine prepared by celebrity chef José Andrés. The rest of their time at the station, NASA’s freeze-dried chow will have to do.

The automated SpaceX capsule is due back with the four on April 19.

Connor is honoring Ohio’s air and space legacy, taking up a fabric swatch from the Wright brothers’ 1903 Kitty Hawk flyer and gold foil from the Apollo 11 command module from the Neil Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta.

Only the second Israeli in space, Stibbe will continue a thunderstorm experiment begun by the first — Ilan Ramon, who died aboard shuttle Columbia in 2003. They were in the same fighter pilot squadron.

Stibbe is carrying copies of recovered pages of Ramon’s space diary, as well as a song composed by Ramon’s musician son and a painting of pages falling from the sky by his daughter. “To be a part of this unique crew is a proof for me that there’s no dream beyond reach,” he said.