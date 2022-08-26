New Delhi: A video of a woman hurling racial slurs, threatening and assaulting Indian-American women in US’ Texas has gone viral on social media. The video showed Esmeralda Upton of Plano unleashing a profanity-laced rant on the Indian-American women while challenging their presence in the United States, threatening to shoot them and physically assaulting the woman shooting the video. The incident reportedly took place in a suburban Dallas parking lot.Also Read - New York: Indian-origin Man Shot Dead Execution-Style In Suspected Hate Crime

In the video, Upton can be seen charging at the Indian-American women yelling racist marks against them and even assaulting one person from the group. “If life was so great in India, why the f*** are y’all here?,” Upton said.

“All these f****** Indians come to America because they want a better life but they are obviously not living a great life in India. All you f****** Indians are everywhere,” Upton can be heard saying in the video.

(Warning: The video contains abusive language)

A racist woman in Texas harasses a group of Indian people just for having accents. This behavior is absolutely repulsive. pic.twitter.com/ZvX3mdQ6Wm — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 25, 2022

In another moment, a woman on the other side fired back at Upton for making racist comments. “I am a Mexican-American and I was born here, were you?,” Upton replied.

Upton can be seen throwing a punch as she urged the other party to stop recording her. “Turn the goddamn phone off or I swear to god I’ll shoot your a**,” Upton said.

The incident happened outside a Plano restaurant in Texas. Plano police said in a statement Esmeralda Upton, 58, of Plano, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and terroristic threat charges.

Upton remained in city jail Thursday with bond set at $10,000. The statement said the incident also was being investigated as a hate crime. Jail officials had no attorney listed for Upton.

ASSAULT ARREST

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Plano Police Detectives arrested Esmeralda Upton of Plano on one charge of Assault Bodily Injury and one for Terroristic Threats and is being held on a total bond amount of $10,000. A jail photo is attached. pic.twitter.com/cEj9RwWdt1 — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) August 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) released a statement and called upon law enforcement to investigate the incident as a hate crime. “The level of vitriol and alleged physical assault against four Indian-American women in Plano is truly appalling. This type of hate has no place in North Texas, and we call on law enforcement to investigate this incident as a hate crime,” Faizan Syed, executive director of CAIR, said.