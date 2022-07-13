Viral Video: A video has surfaced on Twitter showing a truck loaded with 20 tons of snack and other items, catching fire in US’ Florida. The incident occurred on July 7 around 2:00 PM. Soon after, Ocala firefighters were called in to douse the fire after the trailer filled with the chips went up in flames. Ocala Fire confirmed the truck was filled with 40,000 pounds of potato chips which were burned in the fire.Also Read - Viral Video: UP Teacher Brutally Thrashes Minor Girl For Making Noise in Class, Suspended | Watch

Photos and videos of the incident reveal a colorful avalanche of potato chip bags beneath the charred trailer. As packets of chips continue flowing down from the back of the trailer, firefighters attempt to douse the fire using a pre-connected hose-line and a jet stream.

A Twitter account called Now This News shared the video and wrote, “A trailer carrying 20 tons of snacks caught on fire in Ocala, FL. Footage shows a cascade of melted potato chips and plastic bags pouring out of the back of the trailer as a fire crew worked to contain the blaze. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.”

Watch the video here:

A trailer carrying 20 tons of snacks caught on fire in Ocala, FL. Footage shows a cascade of melted potato chips and plastic bags pouring out of the back of the trailer as a fire crew worked to contain the blaze. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. pic.twitter.com/EQQ9MFCgKU — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 12, 2022

A lot of users were saddened after seeing the video and termed it as a colossal waste, while others were not concerned. One user asked, “Will there be s potato chip shortage now?” Another wrote, “And unfortunately this is how it also looks in your stomach once you digest them.”

Here’s how the internet reacted:

